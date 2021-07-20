Home Damaged By Fire On Banther Road Tuesday Afternoon; Firefighter Sent To Hospital For Heat-Related Issues

A home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon on Banther Road.

Around 3 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of Banther Road off Highway 58.



Upon arrival crews found a two-car garage and shop detached from the main house fully engulfed in flames.



Crews started making an aggressive attack on the fire encountering several explosions from items and a car inside the garage, on top of dealing with high heat temperatures in the 90s.



Firefighters had to call for additional resources to supply water due to hydrants being a distance away also asking for additional manpower to help fight the fire.



Mutual Aid Units from Bradley County with a tanker and crew came to the scene, Tri-Community Fire sent a Engine to cover Highway 58 Station 1 for additional calls. Hamilton County Sheriffs Office and Hamilton County EMS were also on scene for support.



One firefighter was transported with heat related issues to a local hospital to be evaluated.



No other injuries were reported, and the estimated loss was around $70-80,000 involving the structure, contents and a car.