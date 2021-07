Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, DILLIAN B

606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOWYER, DENNIS LEE

93 BAILEY RD. MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, DALLAS J

860 CRESCENT VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37333

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH

1264 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

CARD, JQUAN SCOTT

2512 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV

4619 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CLARY, MARIA ANTOINETTE

345 BRUMLOW HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VANDALISM

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL

722 MARY AGNES DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DANIEL, DENZEL M

1817 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

2604 KOBLENTZ CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062532

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE

765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE

1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

---

GASKILL, HEITH LEE

7038 TALAHATCHIE DRIVE CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREATHOUSE, ALISA LOUISE

1216 N.





HICKORY ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---GREEN, AMBER NICOLE1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HAMBRICK, LATOYA EVETTE3414 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HEREDIA, MARTIN# 9 EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HILL, JAMES SCOTT800 N VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 373432447Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEWIS, ALANNAH MARIE1848 SASSAFRASS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY3423 WAYNE RANKIN RD LEWISVILLE, 37777Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MONTGOMERY, DANA EDWARD71 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MONTGOMERY, JEANETTE ROSE14774 HONEY BEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN920 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ100 TALLEY ROAD APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN3805 MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT---RAMIREZ-JUMENEZ, EMETRIO4604 17TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REYNOSO-DOMINGO, ROSALINDA3504 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SALIU, BASHIRU ADEJINKA813 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---SHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ARSON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---SMALL, AARON CLAY2744 FORREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, BRANDON M727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENS, BRANDON JERMAINE5033 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WELCH, MICHAEL L920 FEDERAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILEY, DAVID JAMES3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT---WITT, CHRISTOPHER MARK208 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)