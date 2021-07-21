 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Monitoring Increase In COVID-19 Cases; Announces Upcoming Vaccination Events

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has been monitoring the steady increase in COVID-19 infections over the last four weeks. In the last 14 days, Hamilton County has seen a 218 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases. Over 50 percent of these new cases have occurred in people under the age of 30. Hospitalization rates are also rising, with a 200 percent increase in Hamilton County from the previous 14-day period.

Additionally, there have been confirmed cases of the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant in Hamilton County and many across the state of Tennessee. The Delta variant is the most contagious variant of coronavirus worldwide and is spreading significantly faster than the original version of the virus.

Officials said, "Studies show higher rates of household transmission of the Delta variant compared to the previously dominant Alpha variant. This signifies that when one member of a group or family becomes infected, the Delta variant will rapidly spread to other unvaccinated members of the group. The Health Department has identified this increased transmissibility locally; in particular, an event with two infectious attendees resulted in 19 positive COVID-19 cases and 9 additional household contacts.

"Vaccination rates remain low, with only 42 percent of Hamilton County fully vaccinated. This is a major factor in the recent spike of COVID-19 infections, and it leaves a high percentage of the population vulnerable. Unvaccinated individuals have no defense against the Delta variant, and those that are partially vaccinated are less vulnerable but not robustly protected. Fully vaccinated people are highly protected against the Delta variant."

“As we are seeing this increase in COVID-19 cases, we want to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “With school starting soon, we urge all age eligible persons to get vaccinated so that schools can operate as normally as possible. Vaccines prevent severe illnesses and death, and it is the best way to protect our community against COVID-19.”

Officials asked that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and to please seek testing if you are experiencing the following symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case:

Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

To locate a free testing location in Hamilton County, visit their website or call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events: 

Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.


July 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 20, 2021

Man Who Shot Court Officer During Move Said She Held A Gun On Him While Her Boyfriend Beat Him Up

July 20, 2021

Red Bank Commissioners Taking Look At Possible Tax Increase; Civility Training For Commissioners Set On Thursday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, DILLIAN B 606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for ... (click for more)

A man who police said shot a court officer in the buttocks during an altercation while he was helping her move said she earlier held a gun on him while her boyfriend beat him up. Jerry Ingle ... (click for more)

Red Bank Interim City Manager John Alexander has received the certified property tax rate from Hamilton County which is $0.9923 per $100 of assessed value of the property. That rate has been ... (click for more)



Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response (3)

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


