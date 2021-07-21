 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Washington Hills Community Center Temporarily Closed After Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of the Washington Hills Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facility.

Contact tracing efforts are underway, and summer camp will not resume. The Washington Hills community center will be reopened as soon as possible following deep cleaning, sanitization and quarantine protocols. The decision on when to reopen the community center will be made in consultation with Dr. Mary Lambert, the city’s director of community health.

“With the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals, it is more important than ever that our residents take every precaution to protect their family and loved ones from this dangerous virus,” said Dr. Lambert. “While vaccinated individuals have largely avoided infection, most of the deaths and long-term illness we’re seeing is among unvaccinated individuals.”

Parents and staff were notified on Wednesday afternoon and asked to take appropriate protective measures. Employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to other locations during the closure. All city employees are also being offered a $100 incentive to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

“We are working hard alongside our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department and the nonprofit community to make vaccinations easy and convenient to access for every resident,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “But make no mistake, if we do not take appropriate steps to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from harm, and if this concerning spike in infections continues, we run a high risk that our city could once again face closure and lockdown.”

The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Community Centers and at the Chattanooga Public Library. Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3-5:30 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 30. 

Additionally, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week through Hamilton County's Health Department. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the city’s community centers on the following dates:

July 21 — Heritage House from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

July 28 — Shepherd from 10 a.m.-noon

July 28 — Eastgate Senior Center from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 — Carver from 10 a.m. to noon

Aug. 4 — Hixson (2nd shot) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Brainerd from 10 a.m. to noon

Aug. 11 — Westside (2nd shot) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 — South Chatt from 10 a.m. to noon

Aug. 18 — Tyner from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 — John A Patten (2nd shot) from 10 a.m. to noon

Aug. 25 — Glenwood (2nd shot) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.



July 21, 2021

Senator Roberts Says COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children In Tennessee Has Not Come To A Halt

July 21, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

July 21, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 07/21/2021 1 SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Senator Roberts Says COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children In Tennessee Has Not Come To A Halt

Joint Government Operations Committee Chairmen Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) made an announcement Wednesday in the Rule Review Committee concerning the Department of Health. The announcement is pursuant to the Joint Committee’s action at its June 16 meeting to invite the Department to return to the next committee meeting on July 21 to address further ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/21/21

(click for more)

Opinion

The One Thing You Can Do For Our Public Schools - And Response (3)

Enroll. We are Hamilton. Better together. It takes a village. Come together, right now. We are family. Everywhere we look there are slogans, songs, programs, etc. that are trying to build community and for good reason. It’s no doubt that being part of a community, big or small, is a life changing decision. Community gives purpose, a place to belong, a support system when ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Is My Gander?

When several employees at the Cape Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts noticed a big and beautiful Canadian Goose begin to stumble and fall down at a picturesque pond, the staff decided to take a closer look at “Arnold,” as the townsfolks call him. Something, probably a snapping turtle, had badly mangled one of the gander’s legs and webbed foot. They had quite a time catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa Announces Transfer To Mocs Basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media. "HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.' De Sousa ... (click for more)

Barons Drop Lookouts, 3-0, Locals Remain In First By Two Games

Filling in for Olympian Mark Kolozsvary, catcher Jay Schuyler was tearing down the basepaths on a steal attempt. If he could reach second, the Lookouts would have a player in scoring position and perhaps some new life. But as he slid, his cleats must have got stuck in the dirt. His slide came up just a bit short, and the Lookout catcher was tagged out. The entire Lookout offense ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors