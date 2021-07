Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECKMAN, CONSTANCE ANNE

1974 BROOKVIEW DR NW ATLANTA, 30318

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BELL, ROGER LEE

310 BUENA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BESTER, LATASHA A

2430 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAGLE, MICHAEL SHANE

272 GROOVER ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

FELZINE, RICHARD EUGENE

11TH ST SOUP KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 100

---

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

1208 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

GODSEY, MARILYN NICOLE

7403 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN

3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL

5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HERNANDEZ, EDGAR ANTONIO

SUNFLOWER LANE 82 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOWARD, RONALD ROY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

JONES, MICHAEL ELLIOTT

2814 ROTHE LN INDIANAPOLIS, 462295503

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM (DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY)

---

LANE, MARQUEL

8013 HARPER RD Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LEWIS, JOSEPH DUANE

800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

LOVE, MICHAEL AUSTIN

6850 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

MANGHANE, LATONYA KETRICE

5444 TOWNE HILLS LN Hixson, 373433798

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MOORE, JUANA DUNYAEL

1700 JACKSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

MOULTRIE, DEMOND

2430 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MURPHY, MATTHEW TREY

805 CANAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

---

PERRY, JAYDA BAY

1725 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL

1909 RAWLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, JASON LEE

13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE (ATTEMPTED)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

SPENCE, OLIVER

620 BROOKFIELD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE

1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SPRINGS, MICHAEL DEJUAN

4803 TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

SUTTON, JAMEKIA DEASHIA

3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 374112626

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE

345 HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

WADE, KESA DONTA

34 FAN FAIR ORLANDO, 32811

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE CLAUDETTE

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153572

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT