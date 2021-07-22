 Thursday, July 22, 2021 87.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Governor Lee Convenes Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday convened the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council to discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training, amid a national surge in violent crime.

“As we continue to see a wave of violent crime across the country, we are committed to providing law enforcement the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Lee. “The policies that are being implemented from this group will ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting and serving all Tennesseans.”

The Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council was formed from the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership launched in July 2020 with the purpose of advising on developments in policing needs and training best practices. The council consists of law enforcement agency stakeholders, members of the General Assembly, community leaders, and subject matter experts.

Attendees of Thursday’s meeting include Carter Lawrence, Commerce & Insurance Commissioner; Jennifer Peck, Commerce & Insurance Chief of Staff; Brian Grisham, Director of TLETA; Colonel Matt Perry, THP; Brad Nealon, Deputy Director of TBI; Donna Turner, Director of Dept of Corrections; Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. of Shelby County; Sheriff Jeff Cassidy of Sullivan County; Chief Steve Isbell of Dyersburg; Chief John Drake of Metro Nashville PD; Chief CJ Davis of Memphis PD; Harold Love, Jr., State Representative, Nashville; Dawn White, State Senator, Murfreesboro; and Dr. Keith Norman, First Baptist Church, Memphis.

“I’m proud to welcome two of our state’s new outstanding leaders, Nashville Police chief John Drake and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis,” said Gov. Lee. “This group brings a high level of expertise, and I appreciate receiving an update on public safety at the community level.”

Following the initial recommendations made in September 2020, key progress highlights include:

  • To date, 29 cadets have been trained at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy at no cost to their departments through a program specifically intended to assist rural and economically impacted communities.
  • The POST Commission has updated its rules to require that every new officer receive no less than 16 course hours designed to train officers on the important topics of de-escalation, officer’s duty to intervene, public assembly interaction, and emphasizing positive community and officer interactions and relationships.
  • Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee have begun tracking officers’ community involvement, and beginning in 2022, officers will receive in-service training credit for positive non-enforcement interaction between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in 2020, despite higher-than-average crime rates, both property and violent crime rates fell for the third consecutive year. This group will work to ensure Tennessee continues this progress and keeps our communities safe. The complete TBI 2020 Crime in Tennessee Report can be viewed here.


TDOT Contract Crews To Perform Concrete Repairs On Interstate 75 South Near Bonny Oaks Drive This Weekend

Opinion

This Is Beyond Comprehension - And Response

The fact that there is now a discussion which anticipates a third COVID wave and surge is beyond comprehension, especially when it is our young children, who cannot protect themselves, who are at the greatest risk this time around. I think the great John Wayne encapsulated the sentiment quite succinctly: "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid." Michael Mallen * * * ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 12-Year-Old Mom

We live in such a jaundiced world today that disappointment has long-hence overwhelmed any ‘shock and awe’, yet now from Tulsa comes a story that will sure enough make your ears wiggle. Last Thursday a man identified as Juan Miranda-Jara joyously rushed his girlfriend toward labor and delivery at Hillcrest Hospital in the city’s midtown. As the nurses placed the girl on a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Hammered In 17-9 Loss To Barons

It was just three weeks ago when the Chattanooga Lookouts took an important road trip to Alabama where they faced the Birmingham Barons in a key six-game series between two of the top teams in the league. The Barons were leading the Double-A South’s North division by a couple of games, but the Lookouts had a great week and came home in first place after winning five of six games ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looks To Add Hardware To Its Trophy Case

As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, ... (click for more)


