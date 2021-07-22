TDOT Contract Crews To Perform Concrete Repairs On Interstate 75 South Near Bonny Oaks Drive This Weekend

TDOT contract crews will perform concrete repairs this weekend on portions of I-75 South near mile marker 8.0 in Hamilton County.

Beginning on Friday, at 8 p.m. through Monday, at 6 a.m., the two right lanes on I-75 South will be closed. One lane of the on-ramp to I-75 South from Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive) will also be closed. The two left lanes on I-75 South will remain open through the weekend at this location.

While this work takes place, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on site to assist with traffic control and information. Drivers are urged to obey the signage and pay close attention to changing conditions in the work zone.

This concrete repair work is being done as part of a statewide on-call concrete repair contract. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

