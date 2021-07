Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEX, DODSON

469 CLIFT RD. LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BEARD, JOHN R

211 W PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 EAST 27 TH ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD115 ARRLINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY---BROWN, JONATHON HAROLDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30290Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLEP.O. BOX 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GOODE, JOHNETTA1664 GREENDALE WAY APT. 332 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE4421 WOOLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKERSON, THURMAN L125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 373556417Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUDSON, AMAYA M6322 HIXSON PIKE APT 867 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HUGHES, JOE ALLEN105 HARDING RD, CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN (AGGRAVATED)SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN (AGGRAVATED)(ATTEMPTED RAPE OF A CHILD---KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE2801 TABOUR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEE, MARVIN VINSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOWRY, JACOB L1072 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MALCOM, KENNETH425 THOMAS DR FORREST PARK, 30297Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEINHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES---MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE1950 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MIMS, JAMES TAVARES1600 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 RESALE OF CRACK COCAINEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV RESALE OF MARIJUANAFOR RPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000.00 (GUN)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000.00 (GUN)TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---MOSS, JOHN1902 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000037406Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---NAPIER, DOUGLAS AARONHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---NELSON, JON MICHAEL3926 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---OLSON, BRITTANY LEANN4816 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONBURGLARYBURGLARYSPEEDING---ROBINSON, TERRELL LEBRON275 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 374101598Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN3701 NORTHWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, SHARIK RONALD32 ROSENWALD ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN1103 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00