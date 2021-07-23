July 23, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663.
There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 917,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,324, which is an increase of 70 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County:
Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson.
The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville and 980 Wheeler Road in LaFayette. Fire investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected.
Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading
Since 1912 the predecessors of the current Atlanta baseball team have been called the “Braves” in Boston and Milwaukee prior to arriving at the Georgia capital in 1966.
Although the keeping of the image of an Indian is in danger, the main opposition is not that of Native Americans, but are primarily both political activists and also dedicated supporters of a great Hall of
It's not my style to bang on anybody's personal freedom. Too many great Americans have died since 1776 so that we will have "liberty and the pursuit of happiness." I am equally as steady in my stance that to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is a personal decision that each person should make and banging on any "non-vaxer" is not the American way. Encouragement is well and good,
Madison Hayes of the NC State women's basketball team has been selected to represent USA Basketball in the final three stops of the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, as announced by the organization on Friday.
Hayes is one of four players who earned a spot on the roster, joining Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Emily Engstler (Louisville) and Kylee Watson (Oregon). The team will compete
Lorenzo Cedrola was scorching a path down to first base and tried to beat out a throw in the bottom of the fifth. The throw was close, but the Lookout's star player was called out by the first-base umpire. Cedrola slammed his helmet down in disgust, the protective equipment thrown with such force that it bounced into the sky like a basketball. The umpire ejected Cedrola, and the