Walker County Fire Investigators Seek Help Solving 2 Recent Arsons

Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson.

The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville and 980 Wheeler Road in LaFayette. Fire investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected.



Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson and or fraud.

Tips can be reported by calling 1-800-282-5804 or online at georgiaarsoncontrol.org.