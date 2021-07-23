Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

“What Works Cities?”

Presented By Tim Moreland



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works

a. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o Shannon Kelly (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 6100 block of Hixson Pike, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGb. 2021-0096 Andrew Stone, MBSC (R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2021-0081 Thomas Morgan c/o I Buy 423, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from previous Ordinance No. 8372, Case No. 1984-0235, from the property located in the 1300 block of Ely Road. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0104 Chuck Phillips (R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3914 and 3918 Webb Road, from R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0094 Collier Construction Company, Inc. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 114 and 300 McBrien Road together with an unaddressed property located in the 5300 block of Lynnland Terrace, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0079 Welford Sydnor (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401, 1403, and 1407 East 48th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2021-0101 Ingram, Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1920 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2021-0102 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 1 of previous Ordinance No. 13502, Case No. 2019-0112, from the properties located in the 2600 blocks of East 19th and East 20th Streets. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance granting unto Chattanooga Gas Company, a Tennessee Corporation, a franchise for the purpose of operating a system of gas distribution and service within the City of Chattanooga so as to furnish gas service within the City to its inhabitants for domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal general use.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2021-0075 QuikTrip Corporation c/o Eubie Capley (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located in the 300 block of Browns Ferry and Patten Chapel Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2021-0087 Collier Construction c/o UNO Terra, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a drainage easement located in the 700 block of North Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (Revised)PLANNINGd. 2021-0091 Talitha Adkins (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2255 Center Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 07-13-2021)e. 2021-0095 Orlandis Jackson (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3850 Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 07-13-2021)f. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article V, Division 15, C-3 Central Business Zone, by deleting and replacing the Intent section, and adding a new Division 15A establishing new standards that supersede other conflicting sections of the Zoning Code. (Deferred from 07-13-2021)An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article V, Division 15, C-3 Central Business Zone, by deleting and replacing the Intent section, and adding a new Division 15A establishing new standards that supersede other conflicting sections of the Zoning Code. (Alternate Version)VII. Resolutions:LEGALa. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law firms listed below for legal services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate; Transactional, Intellectual Property & Administrative Matters; Labor & Employment Matters; Planning & Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law firms for legal services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate; Transactional, Intellectual Property & Administrative Matters; Labor & Employment Matters; Planning & Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. (Alternate Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the combined Contracts of W-17-023-201 and W-18-008-201, MBWWTP Improvements Projects, Schedule A: Secondary Clarifiers Flow Meters and Gate Replacements, and Schedule B: MBWWTP EQ – UNOX Improvements, a Non-Consent Decree Project, to Reeves Young, LLC, of Sugar Hill, GA, for the contract amount of $8,267,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $413,450.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,680,450.00, subject to availability of funds. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, relative to Contract No. W-16-017-201, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization Implementation - Phase 2 Thickener Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for the increased amount of $232,465.98, for a revised contract amount of $5,797,213.98, plus a new contingency amount of $20,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $5,817,213.98. (District 1) (Consent Decree)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-217, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Shade Structures Replacement, to Bliss Products and Services, Inc., of Lithia Springs, GA, in the amount of $50,286.65, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $55,286.65. (District 4)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. P-20-003-201, Chattanooga Police Department, Crime Scene Unit Facility Improvements, for an increased amount of $37,699.46, to release the remaining contingency amount of $2,300.54, for a revised contract amount of $451,699.46. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items listed below:)? STATE FORM CT-0253 FOR ELECTRIC SYSTEM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2021 FOR $71,080,000.? Publix Tennessee, LLC #1731 - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)? Appointment of Anthony Wiley to the Police Advisory and ReviewCommittee (District 6)? Mapco Express, Inc. d/b/a Mapco #3530 - Certificate of Compliance for Wine in Retail Store (District 5)? Mapco Express, Inc. d/b/a Mapco #3534 - Certificate of Compliance for Wine in Retail Store (District 7)XI. Hendrix, in substantially the form attached, for the purchase of 4126 Hooker Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 167C-P-001, for the amount of $50,000.00, with earnest money, in the amount of $1,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc. and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $3,500.00, for a total amount not to exceed $53,500.00. (District 7)b. 2021-01 No. 21-STVR-73 Abigail Moreland. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-73 for property located at 1605 Read Avenue. (District 7)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award $116,136.00 in HOME Program funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) to construct a single-family house located at 198 N. Willow Street for affordable homeownership. (District 8)d. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 30611 due to owner/developer deciding to rehab and sell the unit, thereby forfeiting the $20,000.00 award of HOME Program funding to develop affordable rental housing. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award $127,086.00 in HOME Program funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization (CCHDO) to construct a single-family house located at 200 N. Willow Street for affordable homeownership. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to transfer project ownership from American Lotus, LLC to 2545 McCallie, LLC/Peter Nikic via an Assignment and Assumption Agreement which contains a HOME Program assisted duplex located at 2545 McCallie Avenue, Tax Map No. 146K-V-017, Lot No. 11. (District 9)FINANCEg. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to award commercial and general banking services to First Horizon Bank, including lockbox services, payroll cards, safekeeping and custodial accounts, and for the collection and sewer fees, property taxes, and water quality fees at branch locations, for a four (4) year contract, for an annual amount not to exceed $85,000.00 of $340,000.00 for the total contract period.h. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to award commercial and general banking services to Truist Bank, including purchasing cards, safekeeping, and custodial accounts, for a four (4) year contract of an annual amount not to exceed $30,500.00 or $121,800.00 for the total contract period.HUMAN RESOURCESi. A resolution authorizing the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the second of two (2) renewal options with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions) through May, 2022, for a total amount not to exceed $87,940.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 for Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No. S-15-007-201, Citico Creek Sub-Basin Combined Sewer Separation Project – Phase 1, for an increased amount of $156,575.01, to release the remaining contingency amount of $118,424.99, for a revised contract amount of $2,908,534.01. (District 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.