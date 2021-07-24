Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Drives By House Sticking Out His Tongue; Possibly Unconscious Man Is Evasive At Wishy Washy

A woman on E. 5th Street told police that an ex-friend sped by her house that morning, harassing her. She said he constantly drives by harassing her by sticking out his tongue and middle finger. She said she just wanted a report to be on file.

* * *

A woman on Boriss Drive told police that her 2012 Honda Accord was parked in the yard in front of her residence overnight. She said that sometime during the night, someone stole the TN tag from it. The tag has been entered in NCIC.

* * *



The manager at Transflo, 520 W 26th St., told police that four or five people came into the rail yard and stole 10 fire extinguishers from various pieces of equipment on the yard. He said he has video of the suspects, but it is so far away he can't tell anything about them: race, gender, etc.

* * *



Unknown trouble was reported at a residence on Walden Avenue. Police knocked on the door, but were unable to get anyone to answer. Dispatchers tried to call the complainant back several times, but were also unsuccessful. Police have been called to the address multiple times, but each time the complainant refuses to answer questions, or simply does not answer the door or phone.

* * *



A woman at an apartment on Broad Street told police she received a notification from her North

Carolina Police Credit Union account of a cash-out of $1,500. She said she spoke with the credit union and they told her that the money went to an Angela Smith. She said that this was done through the credit union app. She says that she does not know how her app logon was obtained. She does not know an Angela Smith and she is trying to think if a friend has gotten into her cellphone. She said the credit union would not agree to return the money to her account until they completed an investigation.

* * *



A man told police he last had his driver license at EZ Pawn, 3601 Rossville Blvd., around 11 a.m. or noon the day before. He said after he left there and had been gone a while, he discovered that he didn't have his license around 5 p.m. He said he called the pawn shop and they told him that they had found it, but he told them he wouldn't be able to get it until the next day. He said they told him they would leave it hidden in the vending machine outside for him to pick up later. He told police when he went there that morning around 10:30 a.m., he discovered the license was gone.

* * *

A man on Highway 153 told police that the tag for his vehicle was taken that morning by someone driving a green Pontiac Montana. The tag does match the vehicle. He did not know who was driving the vehicle or who it was that took the tag. The suspect, according to him, was an older white male with a bald head. There is no further suspect information. The tag will be entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

An employee reported a shoplifting at Walgreens, 5478 Hwy. 153. Staff at the store told police two black females loaded up a shopping cart, pushed it outside with the items in bags and threw them into their vehicle. The store provided police with the vehicle registration. They said the two women fled north on Highway153. The amount of the theft was said to be around $600.

* * *

A man told police that a flat bed truck had been in front of him at 1300 southbound on I-75, and some rocks came off the bed and struck his windshield. He said he tried to signal for the other vehicle to pull over, but the other driver apparently took his signaling the wrong way and sped off. There is no suspect information. The man said he believes the vehicle had out of state plates.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by a man on 4th Avenue who requested a ride to the Greyhound bus terminal. The officer transported the man without incident.

* * *

Officers responded to a hang-up 9-1-1 call from the Home Away Extended Stay, 1949 Northpoint Blvd. A man approached officers in the parking lot area and said that his inebriated girlfriend had taken their vehicle. He said he had attempted to stop her and had dialed 9-1-1 in a last-ditch effort to dissuade her from driving. He was unable to provide police with the girlfriend's direction of travel or subsequent whereabouts.

* * *



An employee at Kanku's gas station, 3440 Wilcox Blvd., told police that two men wouldn't leave the property. Police spoke to the two men and told them they were not to return to the property. The men said they were clear on the message and consented to leave.

* * *

A disorderly woman was reported at the Speedway, 4355 Hwy 58. The woman was already out of the store when police arrived. She told police that her ride had left her and she was waiting on another ride. Police ran the woman for active wants or warrants, which came back negative. Officers told her she could wait on her ride in the parking lot. The woman's ride showed up while police were still on scene and she was allowed to leave.

* * *

Police found a silver Honda Civic abandoned in the alleyway between W. 41st and W. 40th Streets (4012 West Ave.). The vehicle was determined as stolen, and the owners were contacted. The owners arrived on scene and drove the vehicle away. The vehicle did appear to have some engine issues, as it was smoking slightly when it was started. The battery was also dead. There was a

chrome "TCL" phone found in the cup holder. The phone was taken to the CPD Property Room. There is no suspect information.



* * *

A disorder among homeless people was reported at 28 Birmingham Hwy. When police arrived, a white male started running and left behind a backpack with miscellaneous items, which was turned into property. No other people were located in the area.

* * *

A woman on 11th Street told police that sometime Monday, she lost her drawstring bag, which contained a Bible, an umbrella and three medicines. She said she is not sure if she left it on a CARTA bus or somewhere else. She said she is homeless and uses the Community Kitchen address.

* * *

An anonymous caller on Tacoa Circle told police that an unoccupied bronze-colored Pontiac Aztek was parked on the road with one of its doors open. Police found the vehicle to be unlocked and the keys were in the ignition. It was parked legally and it was not reported stolen. Police could not

locate the owner in the area. The vehicle appeared to have been left there recently. The open door was secured prior to police departure.

* * *

A man on Elder Mountain Road called police and said that sometime after midnight, someone entered his unlocked 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and stole two 40-cal magazines with a total of 32 rounds. He said that he understands that there were a number of vehicles broken into in his area and a 16-year-old was arrested as a result. He said he does not know if the arrest is related to his theft or not.

* * *

A possibly unconscious man was reported at the Fabric Dry laundry, 3215 Rossville Blvd. Police spoke with the man, who appeared to be sleeping at a table inside the laundry. The man was agitated about having to provide information to police and was sluggish with his answers. Out of concern for his well being, police had EMS check him out. EMS declared him healthy and

left the scene. The man was unwilling to provide information about where he was planning to go after leaving the laundry or accept any other police assistance. He had no warrants and no further police action was required. The man willingly left the scene.