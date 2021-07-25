Police Blotter: Officers Referee Aunt/Nephew Spat On 11th Street; Man In Orange Shirts Is Trash Can Overturn Suspect

An officer was flagged down on E. 11th Street. A woman said that her nephew had threatened her. Both the woman and the nephew appeared to be drunk. The nephew said that the aunt had threatened him. The aunt said that the nephew threatened to send his son after her. After a few minutes of talking with the pair, the nephew and aunt had separated and said they were not going to argue any more. The aunt said she was just going to sit at the other end of the sidewalk.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Sportsman's Warehouse, 6241 Perimeter Dr. A loss prevention employee told police that a white male with a mask and multiple tattoos on his arms selected and concealed merchandise. She said he then passed all points of sale with the merchandise, valued at $67.98, and fled the scene in a white Crown Vic with a TN tag. The tag returned to the vehicle, but the registered owner was not the suspect. A picture of the suspect was given to police.

* * *



While on patrol, an officer observed a person lying down at City Church on Lee Highway. The office spoke with the woman, who was sleeping under the awning. She said she was lost and wanted to go to Gunbarrel Road. The officer gave her directions and she left without incident.

* * *



Police responded to a abandoned auto at 5400 Old Hixson Pike. Police checked the VIN and tag of the vehicle and the vehicle was not stolen, but had expired tags by two years. The owner was

not present and the vehicle was parked halfway in the roadway. R+D Wrecker company towed the vehicle due to it being a hazard.

* * *



Police were called by the staff at Walmart, 1001 Ashland Terrace. They said a man had been lying under a tree and was asked to move. They also said that he passed out when he got to his vehicle. Police spoke with the man, who said he had COPD and asthma and was just taking a break. The man acted very strange, but showed no signs of impairment. He seemed to be special needs, but had a valid license and was able to leave the scene of his own free will.

* * *



A man on N. Crest Road wanted police to stand by while another man gathered his belongings. The other man gathered his things and left the scene without incident.

* * *



A vehicle that was stolen from Wilcox Boulevard was recovered by Knox County Sheriff's Office and was released to the owner. The tag that was on the vehicle was not on the vehicle when it was recovered. The license plate was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *



A woman on N. Hawthorn called police because someone by the name "Lil Hog" was sending her daughter-in-law threatening messages. The daughter-in-law did not wish to make a report, but the woman wanted the incident documented. Police did not see any of the messages because the victim did not want a report. The woman said there was a black Charger that drove through

the area twice. She believed it was the person sending the threatening messages. Police drove around the area, but did not see a vehicle matching that description.

* * *



A man on Maryland Street who had earlier reported his bike stolen told police that he found his stolen bike on Facebook Marketplace by a seller listed as "Carlos Starling." He said it was listed for $600.

* * *



A homeowner on Kirby Avenue called police about an unwanted man at his house. Police identified the man, who was found asleep on the sidewalk in front of the residence. A pat-down search of the man resulted in officers finding what appeared to be a handgun in his front left pocket. The man was detained and the gun was secured by officers on scene. It was discovered that the gun was only a "BB gun." The homeowner said he did not want the man at his residence and just wanted

him to leave. After explaining to the man why he was detained for safety reasons because of the discovery of what appeared to be a real gun, he said, "I understand, I don't even want that thing no more." The "BB gun" was then taken to CPD Property and will be releasable to the man in the event he changes his mind.

* * *



An employee of Ridge Talley Construction, 300 Cherry St., called police to the dirt lot on Highway 153 in the 5800 block on a recovered stolen dump truck. The employee told police about a dump truck stolen from their construction site. He said they discovered the vehicle was taken the day before around 8:15 p.m. He said they used GPS in the vehicle to track the vehicle to this location. He told police the vehicle has GPS and a camera that is activated whenever the vehicle is running. He said once they got the vehicle running, they could have suspect information about the theft. He said he will call the police if camera footage provides any suspect information. The vehicle was never entered into NCIC due to its recovery by Talley Construction.

* * *



A woman on Citico Avenue told police that her ex-friend and another woman were threatening her on Facebook Live. She said they said they were going to get her if they see her. Police also spoke with another woman who reported she had received harassing statements through Facebook Live. Police left several voice mails on the ex-friend's phone for her to contact police in order to resolve this issue. Neither reporting women wanted to prosecute. They only wanted a report on file.

* * *

A woman on Lea Road told police she had left two envelopes out at her mailbox with checks inside. She said she was in her home and looked out the window around 8:30 a.m. and saw a car (silver hatchback) drive by her mailbox with two black males inside. She said the man on the passenger side was the one closest to her mailbox and he had his arm out the window and she thought maybe it was someone putting a card (ad) in her box. About 15 minutes later, she said the same car came back by her mailbox again on the passenger side. She then decided to check her box and the envelopes were gone.

* * *

Police responded to McKay's, 7734 Lee Hwy., on the report of a vehicle that had been stolen out of Bradley County. Police found the vehicle and checked to see if it was occupied, and it was not. Police had the vehicle towed to Dentons Wrecker as the owner could not respond to pick up the vehicle.

* * *



A disorder was reported on E. 12th Street. Police were told a man wearing orange shorts and a light shirt was seen knocking down trash cans at the Public Works area. Police spoke to a

man matching that description and identified him. The complainant did not wish to speak to police, so police could not prove it was this man who was involved in the disorder. The man was told he was free to leave the area and he did so without incident.