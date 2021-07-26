Police Blotter: Man Quickly Dropped Off Kids With Car Running, But Thief Was Quicker; Couple Takes Off In Man's Car During Speedway Visit

A man told police he left his vehicle running (keys in vehicle) while he quickly dropped his kids off at a residence on S. Germantown Road. He said when he returned to the vehicle, it had been stolen. He described it as a 2007 Blue Toyota Camry with GA tag. He said there were multiple stickers in the rear window, peeling window tint and damage to the driver's side front fender. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A suspicious package was reported at 202 Frazier Ave. Police found an empty black suitcase. The suitcase was turned into CPD Property as found.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Hooker Road. Police spoke with a man and woman about a verbal disagreement they were having. The man agreed to leave with his son; the woman was not the son's biological mother.

* * *



A woman on Gadd Road told police that she was at her daughter's house on Meadow Brook Lane. to visit. She said when she walked outside to leave, she noticed her car was damaged at the front fender and assumed someone hit her vehicle while she was parked there. She said she waited to call in due to being in a rush to pick up her son, and reported the incident from her apartment on Gadd Road. No injuries were reported.

* * *



A man called police from the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road, and said that his phone had been stolen and that whoever stole his phone used it to access his PayPal account. He said that, due to an issue with his hotel room, he had to be moved to a different room. He said that when he moved roo ms he may have set his phone down and accidentally left it in the area of his original room. He said that when he couldn't find his phone, he went to the store to get another one and his card was not working when he attempted to pay. It was at this time he said he realized that his PayPal account had been emptied, with a total of $1,188.47 being removed from the account around 2:50 a.m. His PayPal showed that an invoice had been sent to his account around 2:40 a.m. for that amount and then paid minutes later, all of which occurred after he had lost access to his phone. He said the invoice was sent from an account under the name of Ben Stone. There was no one on the premises that had access to the camera system to be viewed by officers to possibly show who may have taken the phone.

* * *



A suspicious vehicle was reported at E. 50th/Rossville Boulevard. Police found a red Nissan Sentra backed into a parking space in the CSL Plasma parking lot. Police ran the tag and it came back as being stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied. NCIC was able to verify that the vehicle was stolen out of Walker County. The vehicle appeared to be drivable, and there were no keys found with the vehicle. NCIC then notified the owner and they wished to have the vehicle towed. United Wrecker came and towed the vehicle.

* * *



A man on Discovery Drive who works as a contractor for a truck company called police and said that he was picking up a trailer from Amazon and was notified by his dispatch that the trailer was showing that it is stolen. Police had NCIC check the trailer and it was found to be reported stolen out of Boone County, Ky. NCIC sent a request to the original agency to have the trailer removed from NCIC.

* * *



A man on E. 12th Street told police that his neighbor came home playing loud music and they got into a verbal argument. He just wanted to make a report on what happened. Both of them separated by the time police arrived and both said they would go inside and calm down for the evening.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer observed the manager of Harry's Gas Station, 305 Frazier Ave., speaking with a local homeless man. Police spoke with the manager and asked what the issue was. The manager said the homeless man had been asked to leave several times for begging for

money outside the store. The manager said the man was refusing to leave. He asked if the officer could just make the man leave. The officer approached the homeless man and began speaking with him. Police identified the man and he was immediately verbally combative, but presented little threat in his seated position. Police asked the man to stay seated while he spoke with him and obtained all of his information. The man, however, began to stand up. He was asked again to stay seated and he began flipping the officer off with his middle finger. The man was told at this time if he was going to stand up, the officer was going to pat him down to check for weapons. The man said he was not going to allow the officer to pat him down. The officer asked him again to turn around so he could safely pat him down. The man then began to follow the lawful order, but again began to turn around and face the officer, saying he was not going to allow him to pat him down. At this time, the man was placed in handcuffs and detained while the officer safely did a pat down for

weapons. The man continued to be somewhat belligerent. However, attention was not being drawn to him and his activity was not disrupting others' activity. Once the man was informed he was officially trespassed from the property and the investigation was complete, the officer released him from his handcuffs and he was allowed to leave.

* * *



A woman on Highway 58 told police she had a verbal disorder with a man who she believed to be intoxicated. Police spoke with the man who said he had a verbal altercation with the woman and wanted to leave. The man told police that he had consumed four beers. The man appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of an intoxicant. Police transported the man to his home at an apartment on Highway 58 without incident.

* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on Allemande Way. Police found two men who were in an argument and intoxicated with a friend who was also on scene. Police were able to get the people rides and they left the area.

* * *

A woman told police she left her residence on E. 26th Street at approximately 7 p.m. the night before, and her vehicle, a green Toyota Avalon (TN), was parked on the south side of E. 26th Street, across from her address. She said she returned home at approximately 3 a.m. and she did not observe her vehicle parked where she had last left it. She said no one has permission to use her vehicle and no one else has keys to it. She said she did wish to prosecute. She estimated the cost of her vehicle at $3,500. She said it has no distinguishing features. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *



A man told police he and a couple were traveling together and had stopped at the Speedway, 4355 Highway 58. The man said he went inside the store. He said when he came out, his vehicle, a red 1999 Jeep Cherokee, was gone, along with the couple. The man said he put a reward out on social media for the whereabouts of the vehicle. He said he received notices that the vehicle was located in Rossville, as well as seen on Highway 58. There is no additional information on the suspects. Warrants were not taken out because police were unable to confirm the couples' identities.