CHI Memorial To Go Out Of BlueCross Network On Sept. 8 Unless New Agreement Is Reached

CHI Memorial officials say they are continuing in talks with BlueCross, but as of now no agreement has been reached on a new contract.

BlueCross has sent out letters saying that as of Sept. 8 that CHI Memorial facilities may no longer be part of their network.

CHI Memorial officials said on Monday, "We have been negotiating in good faith with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to continue our participation in BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s network. We have been unable to reach agreement on fair and equitable reimbursement terms. We plan to continue negotiations, but if we are unable to reach an agreement, on Sept. 8, 2021, all CHI Memorial facilities, physicians and services will be considered out-of-network with BCBST.

"We are continuing our discussions with BCBST, and our goal is to renew our contracts. We have every reason to believe that BCBST also wants to reach agreements that will allow patients to continue to be served by seeing CHI Memorial physicians, nurses and other caregivers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the truly essential nature of high quality, local care. Now more than ever, patients need access to the caregivers and services they trust. Renewed contracts with BCBST will allow us to continue confronting the pandemic, and maintain access to essential services."