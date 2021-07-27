Georgia Has 10 More COVID Deaths, 1,975 New Cases
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,680.
There are 1,975 new cases since Monday, as that total reaches 924,292 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,599, which is an increase of 107 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,000 cases, up 3; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,298 cases, up 6; 67 deaths; 190 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,262 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,897 cases, up 9; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,169 cases, up 8; 235 deaths; 802 hospitalizations