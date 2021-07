Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER

2201 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

111 WEST BROOK AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE

E 11TH ST APT 760 CHATTANOOGA, 374022780

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, CLAUDE DEWAYNE

4611 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE

1317 BONNELLIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GADDIS, STEVEN LEE

102 SAWYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE

SEXUAL BATTERY

---

GREEN, JEFFREY LYNN

11248 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 373795711

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---HALL, MARIE ANTOINETTE3304 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLAND, ERIC L5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---JACKSON, ISAIAHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---JONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 Jackson St Chattanooga, 374041316Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LEVI, STEVEN RAY3356 STEEPEL CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANERY, LINDELL GREER727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MARTIN, SHAMERIA S1020 MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063347Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILES, KYLA ANN39505 CARLTON COCOURT LOGANVILLE, 30052Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL1909 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---NIX, ADAM GWENN1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PELICO VICENTE, UDYN AMILICAR1615 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEREZ AGUILAR, KAYCI RODRIGO103 LAURIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 40324Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PRINCE, BRANDY LYNN2620 BOYCE STREET LOT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---RAMIREZ, SENAIDO VASQUEZAge at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBINSON, MAURICE3215 7TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071540Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL2141 E 28YH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SMITH, DALTYN4612 NEL AVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, RASEAN LEBRON2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMAS, MICHAEL ALLAN1004 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD3908 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITAKER, WILLIAM8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, JEFFERY T3110 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071533Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDING