 Thursday, July 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARREGOITIA, BRITNEY 
1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
AVERY, JESSE TROTTER 
1304 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BARNES, DEKELA JANAE 
842 ARLINGTON AVE.

APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BATES, JAMIE RAY 
88 Milford Dr Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN 
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
---
BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL 
8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE 
2902 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
COTE, JOHN SCOTT 
1004 SECAINE SGTRRET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRAWFORD, RODERICK PAUL 
3800 JARREN CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CREEL, KRISTEN N 
1206 CAMP STREET HADDISBURG, 39401 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
1848 TROUT WAY SEVERVILLE, 37862 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORTGANG, BRANDON LEE 
500 SENIC WAY WOODSTOCK, 30189 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSTER, GAGE AARON 
535 BLACK OAK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FOWLER, SANDY 
212 TOWN CREEK DRIVE NE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOLDSTON, INDIA M 
6318 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212312 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GORE, KILE ALEXANDER 
10111 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH 
809 WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JOHNNICA 
3400 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
220 MAGNOLIA RIDGE PL APT 207 DOTHAN, 36303 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, RHONDA ANN 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H10 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, JUMAR 
1713 MITCHELL AV /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KIDD, CYNTHIA LYNN 
5426 JOHNSON RD, BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH 
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
LANGSTON, DONNA 
5898 NORTH HWY 27 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEVERETT, GREGORY 
124 LYNCHBERG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY 
349 POPLAR ST SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN 
135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN 
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDOWELL, THOMAS WAYNE 
606 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN 
401 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS 
908 FOLLYWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORIN, LAWRENCE A 
2927 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN 
2385 MOUNT OLIVE ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH 
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, BRIAN E 
198 LEWIS DR. TONEY, 35773 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PARKER, CHEYENNE R 
54 SONSHINE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRY, CODY MICHAEL 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT1506 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POMEROY, WILLIAM ROBERT 
2013 E. 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
POSTELL, GESLAR ANN 
1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMEST
---
RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS 
7159 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLAY, TABATHA DEON 
2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKE FOR DUI
---
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE 
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STONER, BRADLEY TYSON 
508 HENRY ROSS ROAD CRANDALL, 30711 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
---
STRICKLAND, CHRISTOPHER WADE 
856 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
TREADWAY, DILLON 
728 MARKET ST APT 812 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WHITE, ANTWAN D 
4119 B DUPONT ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING


July 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 28, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

July 28, 2021

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARREGOITIA, BRITNEY 1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 07/28/2021 1 EVANS JR, GENE DALE POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARREGOITIA, BRITNEY 1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) --- ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 07/28/2021 1 EVANS JR, GENE DALE POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 07/28/2021 1 HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE RAPE 07/28/2021 1 PICKETT, THALISA RENEE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 07/28/2021 1 SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 07/28/2021 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wash Your Hands Often, But Live Your Life

Isaiah 41:10 King James Version 10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. This verse was sent to me from Jim Barclay in an encouragement card when I needed it big time. It reassured me that I was in God's hands and that He is in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Defunded Police Stagger

Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to “stand down,” and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the “chickens have come home to roost” and those hand-twisters like Seattle ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors