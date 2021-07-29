Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARREGOITIA, BRITNEY
1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
AVERY, JESSE TROTTER
1304 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BARNES, DEKELA JANAE
842 ARLINGTON AVE.
APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BATES, JAMIE RAY
88 Milford Dr Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
---
BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
2902 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
COTE, JOHN SCOTT
1004 SECAINE SGTRRET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRAWFORD, RODERICK PAUL
3800 JARREN CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CREEL, KRISTEN N
1206 CAMP STREET HADDISBURG, 39401
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL
1848 TROUT WAY SEVERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORTGANG, BRANDON LEE
500 SENIC WAY WOODSTOCK, 30189
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSTER, GAGE AARON
535 BLACK OAK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FOWLER, SANDY
212 TOWN CREEK DRIVE NE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOLDSTON, INDIA M
6318 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212312
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GORE, KILE ALEXANDER
10111 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, ADRIENNE NICOLE FINCH
809 WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JOHNNICA
3400 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
220 MAGNOLIA RIDGE PL APT 207 DOTHAN, 36303
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, RHONDA ANN
2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H10 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, JUMAR
1713 MITCHELL AV /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KIDD, CYNTHIA LYNN
5426 JOHNSON RD, BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
LANGSTON, DONNA
5898 NORTH HWY 27 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEVERETT, GREGORY
124 LYNCHBERG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
349 POPLAR ST SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN
135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDOWELL, THOMAS WAYNE
606 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
401 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS
908 FOLLYWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORIN, LAWRENCE A
2927 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN
2385 MOUNT OLIVE ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, BRIAN E
198 LEWIS DR. TONEY, 35773
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PARKER, CHEYENNE R
54 SONSHINE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRY, CODY MICHAEL
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT1506 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POMEROY, WILLIAM ROBERT
2013 E. 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
POSTELL, GESLAR ANN
1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMEST
---
RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS
7159 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLAY, TABATHA DEON
2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKE FOR DUI
---
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STONER, BRADLEY TYSON
508 HENRY ROSS ROAD CRANDALL, 30711
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
---
STRICKLAND, CHRISTOPHER WADE
856 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
TREADWAY, DILLON
728 MARKET ST APT 812 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WHITE, ANTWAN D
4119 B DUPONT ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING