Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 188 New Cases

Hamilton County had 188 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 47,051.



There has been one more death from the virus, a white female between the ages of 71-80, and the total is at 515 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,513, which is 97 percent, and there are 1,023 active cases.

There are 78 patients hospitalized and 19 in intensive care units. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 41 Hamilton County inpatients.

