Georgia Has 9 More COVID Deaths, 2,951 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 9 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,699.



There are 2,951 new cases since Tuesday, as that total reaches 929,614 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 66,857, which is an increase of 115 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 6,040 cases, up 26; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 2,307 cases, up 6; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,266 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,945 cases, up 31; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 15,206 cases, up 20; 235 deaths; 803 hospitalizations

