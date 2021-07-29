 Thursday, July 29, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 9 More COVID Deaths, 2,951 New Cases

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 9 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,699.

There are 2,951 new cases since Tuesday, as that total reaches 929,614 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,857, which is an increase of 115 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,040 cases, up 26; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,307 cases, up 6; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,266 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,945 cases, up 31; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,206 cases, up 20; 235 deaths; 803 hospitalizations


Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

TDOT Contractor To Perform Partial Ramp Closures On I-24 East And I-75 In Chattanooga Next 2 Weekends

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the ... (click for more)

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must begin final paving operations on the interstate ramps. This work will take ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors. * * * ... (click for more)

TDOT Contractor To Perform Partial Ramp Closures On I-24 East And I-75 In Chattanooga Next 2 Weekends

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must begin final paving operations on the interstate ramps. This work will take place over two weekends. Beginning Friday, July 30 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 a.m., crews are scheduled to pave the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 North (Knoxville) and the ramp from ... (click for more)

Enough Is Enough, Time's Up

The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable. School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Defunded Police Stagger

Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to “stand down,” and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the “chickens have come home to roost” and those hand-twisters like Seattle ... (click for more)

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


