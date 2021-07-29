2 Arrested For Copper Theft In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday responded to several reports of copper wire and copper pipe being stolen from four separate construction sites in the northeastern part of Bradley County. It was additionally discovered that the thieves caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the four construction sites while in the process of committing the thefts.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to all four locations to assist the Patrol Division and began an investigation.

Frances Louise Clark and Rick Darren Sayles, residents of Cleveland, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with theft over $10,000, vandalism over $10,000 and aggravated criminal trespass.

Rick Sayles was also charged with simple possession of drugs, along with an outstanding warrant issued in Knox County.