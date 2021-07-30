Judge Don W. Poole Announces Retirement

Judge Don W. Poole announced on Friday he will retire.

In a letter he said, "In my mind, a lawyer can receive no greater honor than to be elected to serve as a Judge.

"For almost 16 years the people of Hamilton County have entrusted me with that position and I am eternally grateful for that.

"I have worked very hard and tried very hard to earn that trust.

"Now is the time, however, to announce that I will not seek re-election in 2022.

"I want to thank the wonderful staff who work with me for their dedication. I will miss them, all the lawyers and others that come into Criminal Court.

"The people of Hamilton County are fortunate to have the Judges that we have and I have enjoyed working with them all.



"Lastly, I thank my family. I'm lucky to have the best and most supportive family a person could have.



"Thank you Hamilton County.'

