City To Require Masks In City-Owned Buildings Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

Friday, July 30, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday issued an executive order mandating that employees and visitors who are moving within city buildings wear facial coverings, effective Monday.

Mayor Kelly’s executive order also requires that community centers remain closed indefinitely following summer camp, which ended today. The order allows temporary exceptions for vaccine drives held at community centers, and for elections.

The renewed facial covering requirement for city buildings came amid rising COVID-19 infections in Hamilton County, which had previously dipped but have been on the rise in recent weeks, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Facial coverings are required for all individuals, whether vaccinated or not, while they are moving through city buildings, such as walking to their desks, or moving through common spaces. Exceptions to this “masks in motion” rule will be made for vaccinated individuals while they are working alone in a room, or are socially distanced per CDC guidelines.

Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director for community health, has repeatedly warned that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is having a devastating effect on younger, healthier people, even those who have previously had the virus and survived it.

“This virus is spreading as fast as chicken pox, and the health effects of this mutated COVID-19 virus — even on younger individuals — are appalling and costly,” Dr. Lambert said. “Unvaccinated people in the emergency room are begging for the vaccine, but for far too many of them it’s far too late.”

Chattanooga’s community centers will remain closed until either the city’s vaccination rate reaches 70 percent, up from 43 percent currently, or until the velocity and number of COVID-19 cases reverses its current troubling trend, Kelly said.

The city is offering $100 to employees who submit proof that they have been vaccinated, and has made free, walk-in vaccination clinics available across the city. 

Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, August 30, 2021. 

Free vaccines are also available on a rolling basis in Chattanooga’s Community Centers, using the below schedule:

Au.t 4 — Hixson (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 — Brainerd from 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 11 — Westside (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 — South Chatt from 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 18 — Tyner from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 — John A Patten (2nd shot) from 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 25 — Glenwood (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Georgia Has 13 More COVID Deaths, 2,568 New Cases

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 134 New Cases


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711. There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 134 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 47,185. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county. The ... (click for more)



Opinion

Though The Last Option, Recycling Should Provide Some Income

In 1989 when I initiated and coordinated Recycle Signal, the goal wasn’t to move materials around so we could excuse our over-consumptive buying habits. Volunteers for Recycle Signal had parents and grandparents who lived through the Great Depression. We were brought up to appreciate the roof over our head and daily food on the table. We gave thanks before we ate. In designing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hospitals Are Full

Physicians in Hamilton County have been asked to release inpatients at Chattanooga’s largest hospitals as soon as medically feasible, this after a raging ‘variant’ of COVID 19 pandemic is buckling the South. Chattanooga’s Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospitals are each “at full capacity” due to the powerful ‘delta variant’ yet they are hardly alone. The latest information obtainable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


