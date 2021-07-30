County Republicans Meet Behind Closed Doors At Annual Lincoln Day Dinner

Several of Hamilton County and Tennessee’s Republican elites met for their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday night in Chattanooga.

Reporters were not allowed inside the Westin hotel, where Governor Bill Lee, County Mayor Jim Coppinger, county Republican party chairman Arch Trimble IV, Commissioner Greg Martin, and others were in attendance.



Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly was also there, and said he also planned to attend the Democratic dinner later this year as well.



A few anti-vaccine protesters were outside, and were against vaccinating children, current school curriculum, and mask mandates.

These protesters held signs deriding current Republican leaders such as Governor Lee and Chairman Trimble IV.