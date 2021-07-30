 Saturday, July 31, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Addresses Some 400 County Republicans At Annual Lincoln Day Dinner; Event Closed To Reporters

Friday, July 30, 2021

  • Chairman Arch Trimble 4th and his wife, Kathryn, with Former City Councilman Manny Rico

  • Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Legislative Candidate Greg Vital and his wife, Carlene

  • Hamilton County Chief Deputy Austin Garrett with his wife and Tennessee Governor and Mrs. Bill Lee


About 400 hundred were in attendance for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Westin Hotel on Friday night.

The event was closed to the news media who were gathered outside.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Arch Trimble IV served as moderator of the event that he called a “tremendous family affair with standing room only.  It was a fantastic night talking about Republican ideals.”

Governor Bill Lee was the featured speaker with special guests  Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House speaker Cameron Sexton.  In brief remarks, Governor Lee said Tennessee is the “most fiscally responsible state in the Union.”

Governor Lee said teachers in Tennessee “will not teach critical race theory/"

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann also spoke about what is going on in Washington. He said he is hoping some bipartisan legislation will come out of the current session. 

Jayliene Bonilla with Voices of Lee provided the music. Historian Linda Moss Mines gave closing remarks saying the state of the Republican Party in Hamilton County is very good.   

The Lincoln Day dinner is an annual Republican Party event in Hamilton County.

Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly was also there, and said he also planned to attend the Democratic dinner later this year as well. 

A few anti-vaccine protesters were outside, and were against vaccinating children, current school curriculum, and mask mandates. These protesters held signs deriding current Republican leaders such as Governor Lee and Chairman Trimble. 

 


July 31, 2021

TVA Demolishes Coal Plant For Development And Cleaner Energy

With a boom and a cloud of dust, the Tennessee Valley Authority imploded the 600-foot smokestack of its oldest coal-fired power plant, located in New Johnsonville. The implosion clears the site for future development and a possible generation project that could advance clean-energy technologies. “I’m sad to see it go,” said Bob Joiner, a TVA retiree who worked at the plant ... (click for more)

Man Arrested For Shooting That Occurred July 18 On Jarren Court

Roderick Crawford, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a July 18 shooting on Jarren Court. Chattanooga Police responded to the 3800 block of Jarren Court on July 18 at approximately 3:57 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The man was transported to a local ... (click for more)

Opinion

Though The Last Option, Recycling Should Provide Some Income

In 1989 when I initiated and coordinated Recycle Signal, the goal wasn’t to move materials around so we could excuse our over-consumptive buying habits. Volunteers for Recycle Signal had parents and grandparents who lived through the Great Depression. We were brought up to appreciate the roof over our head and daily food on the table. We gave thanks before we ate. In designing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

We were gifted with some great jokes on engineers this week and in case you ever wonder what is the difference between mechanical engineers and civil engineers, please know that mechanical engineers build weapons while civil engineers build targets! Welcome to this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies was our eyes turned towards August. We tried to make the quiz a little ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

Mocs Coaches, Athletes Volunteer At Ronald McDonald House Charities

It’s been a week of community initiatives and involvement for the Chattanooga Mocs. Always ready to support our community, it all started with marketing & ticketing movement with the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants and the newly-minted Scrappy Switchback programs. Friday is about others and helping a special cause. Mocs coaches and student-athletes went to McDonald’s throughout ... (click for more)


