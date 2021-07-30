Governor Addresses Some 400 County Republicans At Annual Lincoln Day Dinner; Event Closed To Reporters

Hamilton County Chief Deputy Austin Garrett with his wife and Tennessee Governor and Mrs. Bill Lee

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Legislative Candidate Greg Vital and his wife, Carlene

Chairman Arch Trimble 4th and his wife, Kathryn, with Former City Councilman Manny Rico

About 400 hundred were in attendance for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Westin Hotel on Friday night.

The event was closed to the news media who were gathered outside.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Arch Trimble IV served as moderator of the event that he called a “tremendous family affair with standing room only. It was a fantastic night talking about Republican ideals.”

Governor Bill Lee was the featured speaker with special guests Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House speaker Cameron Sexton. In brief remarks, Governor Lee said Tennessee is the “most fiscally responsible state in the Union.”

Governor Lee said teachers in Tennessee “will not teach critical race theory/"

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann also spoke about what is going on in Washington. He said he is hoping some bipartisan legislation will come out of the current session.

Jayliene Bonilla with Voices of Lee provided the music. Historian Linda Moss Mines gave closing remarks saying the state of the Republican Party in Hamilton County is very good.

The Lincoln Day dinner is an annual Republican Party event in Hamilton County.

Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly was also there, and said he also planned to attend the Democratic dinner later this year as well.



A few anti-vaccine protesters were outside, and were against vaccinating children, current school curriculum, and mask mandates. These protesters held signs deriding current Republican leaders such as Governor Lee and Chairman Trimble.



