Man, 30, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 30, was shot Saturday afternoon at an unknown location in Chattanooga.
At approximately 5:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1600 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned that this was a delayed shooting.
The victim initially refused medical treatment but was ultimately transported to the hospital by officers with a very minor injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
The victim provided conflicting statements regarding the location and circumstances of the shooting. As a result a crime scene was never located.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.