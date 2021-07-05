Man, 30, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 30, was shot Saturday afternoon at an unknown location in Chattanooga.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1600 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned that this was a delayed shooting.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. The victim initially refused medical treatment but was ultimately transported to the hospital by officers with a very minor injury.

The victim provided conflicting statements regarding the location and circumstances of the shooting. As a result a crime scene was never located.