Woman, 37, Shot Monday Morning On Grove Street

A woman, 37, was shot Monday morning on Grove Street.

At approximately 10:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. She was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was determined to be domestic in nature so investigators with the special victims unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in an argument with another person when a gunshot was heard and the victim realized she was shot.