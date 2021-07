Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASH, MARCUS EUGENE

7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOLES, BIRUN LAWRENCE

1176 LAKESIDE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOTTS, LAELYNN

2802 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

BRAMLETT, VERNETTA LAURETT

701 NORTH GRMANTOWN RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LIGHT LAW VIOLATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LIGHT LAW VIOLATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPEN CONTAINER LAW)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY)---BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN2421 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING---CAMILO SEBASTIAN, MATEO3507 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEUNDERAGE DRINKING---CROCKETT, SHANNON Y3502 CATHY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS---DAVENPORT, WILLIE C2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE1113 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING**MUST APPEAR---EURPOA-OLIVER, NATHAN2321 LIFESTYLE WAY ROOM 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOX, TAYLOR LAUREN8047 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---GATLIN, CONNER DANIEL7573 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERAGE DRINKINGRECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)---GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062325Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GONZALEZ-LOPEZ, ALFREDO ANGEL3609 6TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---GOODNER, DONTAE DEVAUGHN4731 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GREEN, CLINTON DAVID3502 CATHY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON)---HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO6030 TALLADEGA AVE Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HERNANDEZ-CINTO, ROLANDO1807 S WILLIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---HILTON, ROBERT PAUL9501 POST OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HINNARD, JOSEPH NEAL1012 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF 1/2 GRAM METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICAT---HUGHES, NATHANIEL V4621 HWY 64 MURPHY, 38906Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JUAREZ, RODRIGO5453 MONROE ST EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---LACEY, AMANDA LEAN2607 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAJUJ COLOCHI, HECTOR423 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---LOPEZ- PEREZ, ARNULFO RONALDO8607 RAMSEY ACRES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MACDONALD, JACOB2361 SOUTH WEST 31ST PLACE GAINSVILLE, 32608Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationASSAULT---MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)---MAXWELL, ANTHONY D180 PALM STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---ORELLANA, JOSE MIGUEL1612 CASTLEBERRY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PENA, LISA N6821 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PERDUE, KRYSTAL L949 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 73226Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL1706 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---STOKES, CARRIE LYNN637 MAPLE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---VAUGHN, LARRY4009 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101719Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, JOHNNY N2108 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIFAILURE TO APPEAR