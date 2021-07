Over $547 Million In Property Sold In Hamilton County In June

Over $547 million in property was sold in Hamilton County in June as values continue to climb, Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt said.

The final tally was $547,366,074.

The loan value on all the sales was above $757 million.

Total sales brought in a conveyance tax of $2,025,254 and a mortgage tax of $864,300.

The largest sales were:

$57.2 million 850 Mountain Creek Road

$41.7 million 700 Mansion Circle

$34.3 million 621 Memorial Dr.

$10,750,000 901 Carter St.

$8.7 million 7637 Lee Highway

$7.050 million 4126 Mountain Creek Road

$6.77 million 6 Riverside Lane

$3.7 million B&K Ranch Road, Georgetown

$3.48 million 125 E.

25St.

$3.3 million 8607 N. Hickory Valley Road