Woman Shot On Frost Street Early Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, July 6, 2021
A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a residence on Frost Street early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Frost Street at approximately 1:06 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. 

Officers located a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was in her residence when she heard gunfire and then realized she'd been shot.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

