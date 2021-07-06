 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

447 County Homeowners Behind On Loan Payments Are At Risk Of Losing Homes; But Help Still Remains

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

There are currently 447 Hamilton County homeowners that are 90 plus days delinquent in their mortgage payments, officials of the federal Housing and Urban Development said.

 

County officials said, "These homeowners have not yet sought help to avoid future foreclosure. This means these Hamilton County residents are at risk of losing their homes.

 

"However, there is COVID-19 forbearance relief (a temporary postponement of mortgage payments) for delinquent FHA borrowers for a very limited time."

 

The deadline to apply for this relief is the end of this month, July 31.

 

Three federal agencies that back mortgages – the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Department of Agriculture (USDA) – will extend their respective foreclosure moratorium until that date, it was stated.

 

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will also announce that it has extended the foreclosure moratorium for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac until July 31.

Once the moratoria end, HUD, VA, and USDA will take additional steps to prevent foreclosures on mortgages backed by those agencies until borrowers are reviewed for COVID-19 streamlined loss mitigation options that are affordable, officials said.

 

FHFA will continue to work with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to ensure that borrowers are evaluated for home retention solutions prior to any referral to foreclosure. 

In addition, HUD, VA, and USDA will also continue to allow homeowners who have not taken advantage of forbearance to date to enter into COVID-related forbearance through September 30, 2021, while homeowners with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac-backed mortgages who have COVID-related hardships will also continue to be eligible for COVID-related forbearance.

 

Finally, HUD, VA, and USDA will be announcing additional steps in July to offer borrowers payment reduction options that will enable more homeowners to stay in their homes.

 

This is a federal program, so to find further information please click on the following links.

 

https://www.hud.gov/tennessee

 

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/24/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-initiatives-to-promote-housing-stability-by-supporting-vulnerable-tenants-and-preventing-foreclosures/

 

https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/FACT_SHEET-Emergency-Rental-Assistance-Program_May2021.pd


July 6, 2021

Georgia Has 17 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,023 New Cases Since Friday

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 18,534. There are 1,023 new cases reported since Friday, as that total reaches 905,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 65,213, which is an increase of 67 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Woman Shot On Frost Street Early Tuesday Morning

A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a residence on Frost Street early Tuesday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Frost Street at approximately 1:06 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. Officers located a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital ... (click for more)

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee’s COVID Lag

On July 1 st there were 155,884,601 Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That’s 47 percent of all Americans, according to the CDC. Becker’s Hospital Review tells us that Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut lead the states with over 60 percent vaccinated in each but the disappointing news is that, in Tennessee, for every 10 people you pass on the sidewalk ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)

Jean-Baptiste, Smith Returning To Mocs' Backcourt For 2021-2022 Season

The Chattanooga Mocs boasted the best backcourt in the Southern Conference in 2020-21. After putting their names into the NBA Draft process, the duo of David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith are back and looking forward to 2021-22. The two have taken very different paths to get to this point in their careers. It’s DJB’s sixth year in Chattanooga seeing his redshirt senior opportunity ... (click for more)


