 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion of construction in areas currently under existing traffic. This shift will utilize portions of the new alignment for SR-317 and a bridge over Wolftever Creek that have recently been constructed. This shift will remain in place for several months until the final alignment of Tallant Road is prepared for traffic.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, motorists entering Tallant Road from Apison Pike will travel approximately 250 feet and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike. They will travel on the new alignment of Apison Pike approximately 1,500 feet and then turn left to cross the bridge over Wolftever Creek. After crossing the bridge, they will travel through the roundabout and take its first exit. Upon their exit of the roundabout, they will turn left onto Asher Lane. Motorists will then turn right to return to the existing Tallant Road. 

Traffic on Tallant Road traveling southwest from Edgemon Road will turn left onto Asher Lane, then turn right to enter the roundabout, and take its third exit. Upon their exit of the roundabout, motorists will cross the bridge over Wolftever Creek and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike. Motorists will travel on the new alignment of Apison Pike approximately 1,500 feet before veering to the left to return to the existing Tallant Road. 

These new movements will be facilitated by roadway signs, traffic control devices and temporary message boards. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the $93.1 million SR-317 (Apison Pike) reconstruction project and is slated for completion in summer of 2025.


July 6, 2021

TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

July 6, 2021

THP Leads Multi-Jurisdiction All-Crimes Operation Over The 4th Of July Weekend

July 6, 2021

Dalton Man Pleads Guilty To Molesting 2 Children


As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion ... (click for more)

Due to an increase in fatalities and aggressive driving in Hamilton County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district led a multi-jurisdiction enforcement campaign to address impaired ... (click for more)

Bobby Ray Reaves, Sr., 33, formerly of 1606 Lynwood Drive, NE, Dalton, pled guilty on Tuesday in two separate cases of child molestation involving two different victims. Reaves was sentenced ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion of construction in areas currently under existing traffic. This shift will utilize portions of the new alignment for SR-317 and a bridge over Wolftever Creek that have recently been constructed. ... (click for more)

THP Leads Multi-Jurisdiction All-Crimes Operation Over The 4th Of July Weekend

Due to an increase in fatalities and aggressive driving in Hamilton County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district led a multi-jurisdiction enforcement campaign to address impaired driving and violent crimes over the Independence Day holiday period. The multi- jurisdiction team operation covered three evenings for a total of 24-hours. The following agencies participated ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee’s COVID Lag

On July 1 st there were 155,884,601 Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That’s 47 percent of all Americans, according to the CDC. Becker’s Hospital Review tells us that Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut lead the states with over 60 percent vaccinated in each but the disappointing news is that, in Tennessee, for every 10 people you pass on the sidewalk ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)

Jean-Baptiste, Smith Returning To Mocs' Backcourt For 2021-2022 Season

The Chattanooga Mocs boasted the best backcourt in the Southern Conference in 2020-21. After putting their names into the NBA Draft process, the duo of David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith are back and looking forward to 2021-22. The two have taken very different paths to get to this point in their careers. It’s DJB’s sixth year in Chattanooga seeing his redshirt senior opportunity ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors