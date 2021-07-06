TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic On Tallant Road In Collegedale, Hamilton County

As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion of construction in areas currently under existing traffic. This shift will utilize portions of the new alignment for SR-317 and a bridge over Wolftever Creek that have recently been constructed. This shift will remain in place for several months until the final alignment of Tallant Road is prepared for traffic.



In the afternoon on Wednesday, motorists entering Tallant Road from Apison Pike will travel approximately 250 feet and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike. They will travel on the new alignment of Apison Pike approximately 1,500 feet and then turn left to cross the bridge over Wolftever Creek. After crossing the bridge, they will travel through the roundabout and take its first exit. Upon their exit of the roundabout, they will turn left onto Asher Lane. Motorists will then turn right to return to the existing Tallant Road.



Traffic on Tallant Road traveling southwest from Edgemon Road will turn left onto Asher Lane, then turn right to enter the roundabout, and take its third exit. Upon their exit of the roundabout, motorists will cross the bridge over Wolftever Creek and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike. Motorists will travel on the new alignment of Apison Pike approximately 1,500 feet before veering to the left to return to the existing Tallant Road.



These new movements will be facilitated by roadway signs, traffic control devices and temporary message boards. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.



Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the $93.1 million SR-317 (Apison Pike) reconstruction project and is slated for completion in summer of 2025.