Duplex Fire On Glenwood Circle Tuesday Night Displaces 2 Families

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 300 block of Glenwood Circle at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, and were able to get the blaze under control.

Initial reports were that the roof was on fire and arriving police officers advised that the back of the house and roof were engulfed in flames. Everyone was able to get out of the burning structure. Residents on one side of the duplex escaped and the residents on the other side were not home.

Firefighters dealt with heavy smoke on the interior on arrival. They conducted a search as firefighting operations were simultaneously launched. Crews attacked the attic fire and got it out quickly, officials said.

Ladder 5, Squad 13, Engine 5, Engine 4, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Green Shift) and CFD Investigations responded, along with EPB, CPD and HCEMS.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two families (four adults and one child) were displaced.