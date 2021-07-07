Georgia Has 8 New Coronavirus Deaths, 446 New Cases
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 8 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,541.
There are 446 new cases reported Wednesday, as that total reaches 905,494 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,287, which is an increase of 74 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,910 cases, up 1; 69 deaths; 269 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 2,258 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,239 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,783 cases, up 5; 82 deaths; 296 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 15,029 cases, down 1; 232 deaths; 796 hospitalizations