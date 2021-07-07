Georgia Has 8 New Coronavirus Deaths, 446 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 8 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,541.There are 446 new cases reported Wednesday, as that total reaches 905,494 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,287, which is an increase of 74 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,910 cases, up 1; 69 deaths; 269 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 2,258 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,239 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,783 cases, up 5; 82 deaths; 296 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 15,029 cases, down 1; 232 deaths; 796 hospitalizations

Hamilton County had 52 new coronavirus cases reported since Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,613. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt announced over $4.1 billion in Hamilton County real estate was sold or transferred in fiscal year 2020 - 2021, an increase of over 30 percent from ... (click for more)