TDOT Contract Crews To Perform Concrete Repairs On Interstate 75 In Chattanooga; Portions Will Have Traffic Reduced To A Single Lane

TDOT crews will be making concrete repairs to portions of I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5 in Hamilton County. This work will require multiple lane closures beginning Thursday. The lane closure schedule for these repairs is as follows:

Thursday, from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. EDT on I-75 North near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to a single lane (outside, lane 4) for concrete repairs. Crews will remove several broken concrete slabs and replace them with an asphalt patch. The ramp from I-75 North to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) will remain open to traffic. Traffic on I-75 South will not be affected by this work.

Saturday, from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. EDT on I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to two lanes for crews to repair, level, and pave bridge approaches. Work on I-75 North will be performed in the morning and work on I-75 South will be performed in the afternoon. While performing repairs on I-75 North, the exit ramp to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) be closed to traffic for approximately three hours so that paving can be placed.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to changing traffic conditions in these work zones.