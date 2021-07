TDOT Contract Crews To Perform Concrete Repairs On Interstate 75 In Chattanooga; Portions Will Have Traffic Reduced To A Single Lane

Thursday, from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. EDT on I-75 North near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to a single lane (outside, lane 4) for concrete repairs.

Crews will remove several broken concrete slabs and replace them with an asphalt patch.

The ramp from I-75 North to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) will remain open to traffic. Traffic on I-75 South will not be affected by this work.