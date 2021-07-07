 Thursday, July 8, 2021 Weather

Annalee Harlan Running Again For Dalton City Council

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Councilmember Annalee Harlan announced that she will seek re-election to the Dalton City Council in the election on Nov. 2.

“We still have so much I want to help accomplish for the city of Dalton,” she said. “My contributions on the city council are not complete.”

She said her campaign will focus on her experience in public safety, healthcare and time already served on the council as her main qualifications for re-election. “Through my experience in the healthcare sector and small business owner, as well as my track record on the City Council, I believe I am most qualified to continue carrying our city forward.

“During my first term we have accomplished so much: We reduced city taxes by 10 percent, initiated large improvements to our recreational facilities, have begun a revitalization project of the market Street area and made significant investments in improving storm water management. I am energized and dedicated to continuing this progress.”

She said her priorities for the next four years include:

She plans to continue the progress the Council has made; including infrastructure investments, storm water management, recreational facility upgrades and quality of life improvements. She will also continue a focus of public safety excellence. “I believe if we do these things now, make the investments, and continue making our City more efficient, providing better services to the tax payer. We will position Dalton for an even brighter future to come,” said Councilmember Harlan.

She said, “I’m going to run a grassroots campaign that’s centered on voter engagement. As a member of the City Council I know that I represent the form of government that is closest to the people and that is exactly where I plan to be. As I have done over the last six months with the city of Dalton vaccination campaigns, I am going to continue building relationships across the community. This November I ask for your vote for City Council, ward 2.”

Annalee Harlan joined the Council in January of 2018. A fourth-generation Daltonian, Ms. Harlan served her community for twelve years as a paramedic prior to starting a healthcare services company in 2017. Ms. Harlan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Bryan College. She is a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church. As a council-member, Ms. Harlan is currently appointed to the Trade Center Authority, Municipal Court liaison, Finance and Administration Committee, Public Safety Commission liaison, and Downtown Development Authority. 

In Dalton, all registered voters who live in the city are eligible to vote in this election. Council positions are elected citywide but serve in the ward they are elected for. 


