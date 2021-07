Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063431

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

220 B WEST GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CAGLE, DAVID RAY

289 RIVER DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DWIGHT, AKELIA LAMAR

5005 BROGDEN TR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

---

EADY, JAMES FREDRICK

6013 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

2438 HAVEN COVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY EMMANUEL

1802 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNTER, DAVID ALAN

2118 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JOHNSON, JACOB MICHAEL

1050 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, JAMES MICHAEL

401 ELM AVE APT B JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSTON, JOSEPH G

7330 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

LUTHRINGER, SARAH

7448 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MALDONADO, MIGUEL ANGEL

2207 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MCELRALTH-CARSON, SHALUNDA R

550 OLD HICKORY BLVD.





JACKSON, 38305Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MEASE, DAVID BRUCE432 NORTHMONT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MILIS, EMRE10274 PLEASANT VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CHATTANOOGATHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, MICHAEL LEE9269 CRYSTAL BROOK DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ODHERTY, NATHANIEL CIARAN212 WALDEN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ100 TALLEY ROAD APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, RENEE JANE312 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034201Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAW, CHARLES E3700 LISA DRIVE APT 8 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, MARC LESLIE3212 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STALEY, JEFFREY S300 OVERLOOK LANE RUTLEDGE, 37861Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDUI 2NDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STREET, DONALD EUGENE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE4007 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---THRASH, ZONA MARIE829 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL916 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TRIPPE, JESSIE DANIEL2832 JULIAN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE)---VELAZQUEZ-GONZALEZ, SANTOS MARINO5317 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDING---VICENTE VICENTE, CLINTON SANTO4153 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WYNN, DEJAIDA D3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 702 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF