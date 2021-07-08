July 8, 2021
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 07/07/2021
1 SMITH, TRAVEN ANTHONY POSS. ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will open a new ramp for access to I-75 North and I-24 West from the Welcome Center ... (click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 07/07/2021
1 SMITH, TRAVEN ANTHONY POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 07/07/2021
2 SMITH, TRAVEN ANTHONY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 07/07/2021
True Bills:
311741 1 ALLGOOD, PHILLIP RICHARD ASSAULT 07/07/2021
311742 ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Commission made us very proud Wednesday with several of their decisions. The purchase of the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek means jobs, jobs, jobs. There is so much potential with this property. Not only will our county reap the harvest, but Rhea and Bradley County stand to benefit. It will be exciting to watch for preliminary plans.
Commissioners also gave the ... (click for more)
I am a staunch opponent the Critical Race Theory because not one advocate, other than the Black Lives Matter rabble rousers, can tell me “why” we need any type of vehicle that separates our children from one another, stigmatizes both blacks and white in a wildly divisive way and is being thrust on the public by out-and-out racists.
There is a huge push-back across the country ... (click for more)
A “defender” was spectacular up front, a trio of 18 year-olds made their professional debuts, and bigfoot stalked the sidelines. Exhibition matches are usually a bit different from the regular season, but Chattanooga FC’s 3-2 win over Appalachian FC of the NPSL had more oddities than normal.
“I saw a lot of confidence out of the kids tonight,” forward Nick Spielman said. “They ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts have been playing outstanding baseball in recent games, but Wednesday night’s contest against the Tennessee Smokies at AT&T Field wasn’t included
The Lookouts won five of six games against division-leading Birmingham on the road last week to take over first place in the Double-A South’s Northern division.
They entered play on Wednesday with a three-game ... (click for more)