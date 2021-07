An apartment complex in Hixson has sold for $59,750,000.

The Lullwater at Big Ridge Apartments is at 6038 Hixson Pike. It is near Publix and the Creeks Bend Golf Course.

The complex offers from 1-3 bedroom units.

The sale was to Cs1031 Lullwater At Big Ridge Apartments St Llc Tr, Cs1031 Lullwater At Big Ridge Apartments Dst from Ngi-F Lh Llc.