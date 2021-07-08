 Thursday, July 8, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 32 New Cases; Tennessee Has 453 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Hamilton County had 32 new coronavirus cases reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,645.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,922, which is 98 percent, and there are 214 active cases. 

There are 15 patients hospitalized and eight in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are five Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 869,191 since Wednesday with 453 new cases. There were nine more deaths reported since Wednesday, for a total of 12,592, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 242 people hospitalized from the virus, which is seven more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.235 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 853,749, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,230 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,339 cases, up 5; 155 deaths

Grundy County: 1,804 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,271 cases; 49 deaths

Meigs County: 1,431 cases, up 1; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,115 cases; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,392 cases, up 1; 82 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,764 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 52,207 cases, up 19; 648 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 90,551 cases, up 69; 953 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 99,258 cases, up 98; 1,697 deaths, up 1


 


July 8, 2021

Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. “The men and women ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman who allegedly paralyzed a man and locked him in his shed home is now in custody. Police responded to an aggravated assault on the morning of June 25, and when officers ... (click for more)

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. ... (click for more)



Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. “The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Governor Lee. “I want to personally commend the more ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman who allegedly paralyzed a man and locked him in his shed home is now in custody. Police responded to an aggravated assault on the morning of June 25, and when officers arrived on Grand Avenue, they found the victim lying down in his shed. He had a large gash across his forehead, and told police he was paralyzed. The victim told police he had brought ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Tennessee CLEAN

When teaching Environmental Science I will conclude the year with a garbage unit. Most years some students participate in a litter clean up which has given me a good perspective of litter in Hamilton County. One year my students also made a presentation the Hamilton County Commission about litter. I believe that litter, specifically plastic, is the most important environmental ... (click for more)

Dalton Roberts Would Approve

The Hamilton County Commission made us very proud Wednesday with several of their decisions. The purchase of the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek means jobs, jobs, jobs. There is so much potential with this property. Not only will our county reap the harvest, but Rhea and Bradley County stand to benefit. It will be exciting to watch for preliminary plans. Commissioners also gave the ... (click for more)

Sports

Bigfoot Devastated as Chattanooga FC Rallies Against Appalachian FC

A “defender” was spectacular up front, a trio of 18 year-olds made their professional debuts, and bigfoot stalked the sidelines. Exhibition matches are usually a bit different from the regular season, but Chattanooga FC’s 3-2 win over Appalachian FC of the NPSL had more oddities than normal. “I saw a lot of confidence out of the kids tonight,” forward Nick Spielman said. “They ... (click for more)

Lookouts Win Streak Ends With 6-1 Loss To Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts have been playing outstanding baseball in recent games, but Wednesday night’s contest against the Tennessee Smokies at AT&T Field wasn’t included The Lookouts won five of six games against division-leading Birmingham on the road last week to take over first place in the Double-A South’s Northern division. They entered play on Wednesday with a three-game ... (click for more)


