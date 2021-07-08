Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 32 New Cases; Tennessee Has 453 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 32 new coronavirus cases reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,645.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,922, which is 98 percent, and there are 214 active cases.



There are 15 patients hospitalized and eight in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are five Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 869,191 since Wednesday with 453 new cases. There were nine more deaths reported since Wednesday, for a total of 12,592, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 242 people hospitalized from the virus, which is seven more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.235 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 853,749, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,230 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,339 cases, up 5; 155 deaths



Grundy County: 1,804 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,271 cases; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,431 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,115 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,392 cases, up 1; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,764 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,207 cases, up 19; 648 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 90,551 cases, up 69; 953 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 99,258 cases, up 98; 1,697 deaths, up 1





