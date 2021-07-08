 Thursday, July 8, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Says Woman Locked Him In Shed After Making Him Fall To The Pavement And Become Paralyzed

Bridgit Hightower
A Chattanooga woman who allegedly paralyzed a man and locked him in his shed home is now in custody. 

Police responded to an aggravated assault on the morning of June 25, and when officers arrived on Grand Avenue, they found the victim lying down in his shed. He had a large gash across his forehead, and told police he was paralyzed. 

The victim told police he had brought Bridgit Hightower, 28, over to his shed so they could get high and drink. He also said that she believed he owed her money, which he disagreed with. The victim told police that the two began to argue, and Ms. Hightower eventually grabbed a knife  and threatened him. She then shoved him and caused him to hit his head on the pavement, and she followed that by dragging him into the shed and locking him inside before she left.

The victim’s nephew had noticed blood on the ground when he came outside, and heard the victim groaning in pain inside the shed.
After he got in the shed and saw his uncle, he called police. 

Once the victim had been transported to Erlanger, the police had a chance to interview him. He told them that Ms. Hightower wanted money to buy beer. He said after she pushed him to the ground, he could not feel his legs and said his head was bleeding profusely. 

He told police that Ms. Hightower did nothing to help him, and took his cell phone so he could not call for help. The victim said he kept yelling for her until his nephew found him. Erlanger staff told police the victim was pinched in his neck, which caused him to lose feeling from his chest down to his toes.

Ms. Hightower is charged with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, interference with emergency calls, and failure to render aid. She was arrested on Sunday. 

