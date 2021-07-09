Georgia Has 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, 585 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,559.There are 585 new cases reported Friday, as that total reaches 906,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,478, which is an increase of 93 from Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,923 cases, up 4; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 2,259 cases; 67 deaths; 188 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,241 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,792 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,035 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 797 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire

TDOT Contract Crews To Pave Local Roads Near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project

Man, 20, Shot While Traveling In Car On Moss Street On Thursday Night

Police responded to a property found at 1807 Elmendorf St. Officers spoke to the owner of the business. He said a woman entered his business around 9:40 a.m., looked inside the building and quickly ... (click for more)

As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving and striping local roads within the project ... (click for more)