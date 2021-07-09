Georgia Has 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, 585 New Cases
Friday, July 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,559.
There are 585 new cases reported Friday, as that total reaches 906,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,478, which is an increase of 93 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,923 cases, up 4; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 2,259 cases; 67 deaths; 188 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,241 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,792 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,035 cases, up 2; 232 deaths; 797 hospitalizations