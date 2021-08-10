Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO

211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CURTIS, SHAWN KATO

2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DALQUEQ, JOSE CRUZ

9262 LAWFORD WAY APT 106 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DANIELS, AKIAI K

2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, TREY

215 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT

1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

ONEAL, AKEEM OLAJUWON

2522 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071134

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PICKETT, ZACHARY MIKAL

1402 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434809

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

ROSS, LARRY LEE

3901 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---ZHU, BEN Q1893 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)