Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO 
211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 
2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DALQUEQ, JOSE CRUZ 
9262 LAWFORD WAY APT 106 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIELS, AKIAI K 
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL 
8501 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TREY 
215 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT 
1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE 
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
ONEAL, AKEEM OLAJUWON 
2522 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071134 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKETT, ZACHARY MIKAL 
1402 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434809 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
ROSS, LARRY LEE 
3901 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON 
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO 
414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ZHU, BEN Q 
1893 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO 211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713 ... (click for more)

Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice president, said the compact development will include 25 condos. They will be one bedroom and one bath and have 528 square feet each. Mr. Smith said a number of people have asked for items ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bill Wallace: Hapless Lookouts Make For "What A Weekend"

Our granddaughters joined us for a twilight Lookouts baseball game Saturday. They love the ballpark, seeing the players and concessions but miss the stadium vendors. After three hot dogs, a tray of chili/cheese nachos, a large diet coke, a couple of neon-colored sports drinks, a bag of peanuts and a couple of cups of soft-serve ice creams in cardboard cups and no plastic Lookouts ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

Caesar Martinez A Superhero For Talon GC

“DC vs Marvel” is this generation’s version of “Sony vs Nintendo”, a perhaps pointless debate that has probably ruined countless friendships and taken unknown numbers of precious hours away from people’s time. Each side has swaths of supporters, equipped with knowledge of the subject and ready to defend their viewpoint to the bitter end (an end no person can see). Caesar “CEEZ” ... (click for more)


