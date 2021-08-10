Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO
211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CURTIS, SHAWN KATO
2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DALQUEQ, JOSE CRUZ
9262 LAWFORD WAY APT 106 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIELS, AKIAI K
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
8501 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TREY
215 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT
1316 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
ONEAL, AKEEM OLAJUWON
2522 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071134
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKETT, ZACHARY MIKAL
1402 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434809
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
ROSS, LARRY LEE
3901 6TH AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO
414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ZHU, BEN Q
1893 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)