County Health Department Says It Is In Full Support Of Masks At School, But Final Decision Is Up To School Board

Officials at the county Health Department said they fully support masks being worn by all at schools.

 

However, it says the final decision on the matter is by members of the school board.

 

Maddie Franklin, interim public information officer, said, "The Hamilton County Health Department is in full support of CDC’s guidance that masks should we worn by teachers, visitors, and K-12 students in schools.

 

"The state of Tennessee has given authority to school boards to mandate mask-wearing in schools, not local health departments.

 

"Many parents have reached out to the Health Department asking for a mask mandate in schools. We refer parents to their school board."


Air Conditioning Unit Electrical Short Causes Fire At East Ridge High School Tuesday Morning

Whitfield County Deputy In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Rocky Face Post Office

School Board To Meet Thursday On Contract For Interim Superintendent And The Superintendent Search


Air Conditioning Unit Electrical Short Causes Fire At East Ridge High School Tuesday Morning

An electrical short caused a fire in an air conditioning unit early Tuesday morning at East Ridge High School. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched at 7:39 a.m. to a reported commercial fire at the school. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke in the gym and one classroom. Crews located the fire origin in the classroom. The fire ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Deputy In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Rocky Face Post Office

A Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy was involved early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred near the Rocky Face Post Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was taking over the probe. No further details were immediately available. (click for more)

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Offers Gold Pass For Recent Alumni

The Chattanooga Mocs marketing and ticketing machine rolls on this summer providing fans with as many options as possible to follow the teams. The latest is aimed at graduates of the University over the last five years. The “Gold Pass” grants entry into all five ticketed sports exclusively for those who graduated between 2016-21. It’s good for every home event excluding premium ... (click for more)


