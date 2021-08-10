County Health Department Says It Is In Full Support Of Masks At School, But Final Decision Is Up To School Board

Officials at the county Health Department said they fully support masks being worn by all at schools.

However, it says the final decision on the matter is by members of the school board.

Maddie Franklin, interim public information officer, said, "The Hamilton County Health Department is in full support of CDC’s guidance that masks should we worn by teachers, visitors, and K-12 students in schools.

"The state of Tennessee has given authority to school boards to mandate mask-wearing in schools, not local health departments.

"Many parents have reached out to the Health Department asking for a mask mandate in schools. We refer parents to their school board."