Hamilton County Health Department Urges Vaccinations After 316 New Covid Cases And 155 Hospitalizations
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reports 316 new COVID-19 cases and 155 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Hamilton County. Help our community slow the surge of new cases and hospitalizations by wearing a mask in public indoor settings, even if you are already fully vaccinated.
If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated today. Visit our vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to find a location near you. Vaccine events are free and no appointment is necessary.
Ages 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. Visit our case information page to access additional data.
For information in Spanish, visit facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.