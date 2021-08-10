 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Health Department Urges Vaccinations After 316 New Covid Cases And 155 Hospitalizations

Tuesday, August 10, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reports 316 new COVID-19 cases and 155 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Hamilton County. Help our community slow the surge of new cases and hospitalizations by wearing a mask in public indoor settings, even if you are already fully vaccinated.

If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated today. Visit our vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to find a location near you. Vaccine events are free and no appointment is necessary.
Ages 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. Visit our case information page to access additional data.

For information in Spanish, visit facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

Alabama Man Arrested For Collegedale Pharmacy Burglary, 2nd Suspect Still Wanted

Hagarty, Blackburn Vote Against $1 Trillion Infrasture Bill, But It Passes

2 California Men Charged After House, Car Shot Up On Woodvale Avenue In Chattanooga


One person has been arrested, and another is on the run, after a pharmacy burglary in Collegedale o n Saturday. Collegedale Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Thrifty Medplus Pharmacy, at 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Officers arrived on the scene within five minutes of receiving the call and not only discovered that the rear door to the pharmacy had been forced open, ... (click for more)

Hagarty, Blackburn Vote Against $1 Trillion Infrasture Bill, But It Passes

Tennessee Senators Bill Hagarty and Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday voted against President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. However, it passed 69-30 as all Democrats and 19 Republicans were in favor. Officials said the plan would send $633 million to Tennessee over a five-year period for improving public transit options. It would also include $5.8 billion to repair highways ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Offers Gold Pass For Recent Alumni

The Chattanooga Mocs marketing and ticketing machine rolls on this summer providing fans with as many options as possible to follow the teams. The latest is aimed at graduates of the University over the last five years. The “Gold Pass” grants entry into all five ticketed sports exclusively for those who graduated between 2016-21. It’s good for every home event excluding premium ... (click for more)


