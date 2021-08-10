 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU; 41 More Die Across Tennessee

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140.

There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county.  It is reported they were two men and one woman, two white and one black, and two were age 81 and older and the other was age 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,427, which is 94 percent. There are 2,188 active cases. 

There are 155 patients hospitalized and 40 in intensive care units. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 83 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 927,010 Tuesday with 3,490 new cases. There were 41 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,885, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,797 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 75 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 8.586 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 877,169, which is 95 percent

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,383 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  16,169 cases, up 65; 157 deaths

Grundy County: 1,937 cases, up 6; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,540 cases, up 17; 50 deaths

Meigs County: 1,51 cases, up 9; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,246 cases, up 14; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,635 cases, up 26; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,902 cases, up 9; 30 deaths

Knox County: 54,914 cases, up 192; 665 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 95,696 cases, up 214; 979 deaths, up 7

Shelby County: 110,069 cases, up 115; 1,760 deaths, up 3

 

 


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 10, 2021

Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties

August 10, 2021

Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Proposes Rollback Of Property Tax Rate, Public Hearing On Budget


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,881. There are 4,385 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners is recommending a rollback of the property tax rate in advance of its public hearing to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday at 5:30 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

19-Year-Old Hiker Who Fell At Foot Of Mowbray Mountain Had To Be Carried 7 Miles By Rescuers

A 19-year-old hiker had to be carried seven miles from where he fell at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail (foot of Mowbray Mountain) on Tuesday afternoon. A number of rescue units were on hand to assist the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department with rescue efforts. According to Chief Chris Weddington, Mowbray VFD, at 4:30 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting the teen fell and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Carolyn Doster And Darlene Werhnyak Have 1st-Place Tie At CWGA Play Day

There was a tie for first place at +2 between Carolyn Doster and Darlene Werhnyak on the red tees in Chattanooga Women's Golf Association action on Tuesday at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club. There was a tie for third place at +1 between Carol Burns and Patty Donahoo. Forward Tees: First Place - Eleanor Mitchell +3 Second Place - Jeanie Reedy +2 Third Place - ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors