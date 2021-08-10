Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU; 41 More Die Across Tennessee

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140.



There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county. It is reported they were two men and one woman, two white and one black, and two were age 81 and older and the other was age 71-80.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,427, which is 94 percent. There are 2,188 active cases.



There are 155 patients hospitalized and 40 in intensive care units. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 83 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 927,010 Tuesday with 3,490 new cases. There were 41 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,885, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,797 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 75 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 8.586 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 877,169, which is 95 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,383 cases, up 4; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 16,169 cases, up 65; 157 deaths



Grundy County: 1,937 cases, up 6; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,540 cases, up 17; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,51 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,246 cases, up 14; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,635 cases, up 26; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,902 cases, up 9; 30 deaths



Knox County: 54,914 cases, up 192; 665 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 95,696 cases, up 214; 979 deaths, up 7



Shelby County: 110,069 cases, up 115; 1,760 deaths, up 3