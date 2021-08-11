Police Blotter: Frantic Man Was Yelling At Somebody Else; Woman Places Blame For Theft Of Her Zero Gravity Chair

A woman approached an officer on East 8th Street and said a man was yelling, "Ma'am, ma'am, can you help me ma'am", while she was trying to carry things into her apartment. When she came from her apartment, she said that he was still asking for assistance, and she wanted police to check on him. The officer found the man speaking on the phone with his caseworker, who as it turns out, was a female, and that was who the man kept calling out to, and not the woman who stopped the officer. The officer asked the man if he needed any assistance, to which he replied that he did not need police assistance, then the officer left the area.

A woman on Fulton Street said she and her girlfriend were breaking up and they were arguing over their dog Loui. The woman said they bought the dog together, and that it was her dog just as much as it was her now ex-girlfriend's dog. The girlfriend lied about her last name when officers asked her, saying her last name was Payne. Police do not know why she lied about her last name as she had no warrants. Police spoke with both women and both agreed that the girlfriend would take the dog for now but that the first woman could take the other to court if she felt the need. The woman also mentioned that the girlfriend had received a business loan from the federal government but did not own a small business or meet the required requirements and that she lied to get the money. Police are going to further investigate the accusation on the fraud.

An officer stopped to assist a man on Wilson Street struggling to carry a box. Police assisted the man carry the box to his friend's car.

A woman and her husband on Bailey Avenue were arguing. Both told police neither were in fear of one another and both of them would remain on scene after police left. The woman said she and her husband were fixing to be legally separated. Police were later called back because of a verbal argument and they said were fighting over a car key. The woman said she was going to work to separate from the husband.

A woman on Sharp Street said she was in a verbal disorder with a man. The man said he was sleeping and the woman woke him up drunk. Currently the woman is not on the lease. Initially, the man wanted her to leave and trespassed but changed his mind, and informed the officer she could stay. Both parties agreed to separate and this call was closed with no further police action taken.

Police were called to Grubb Road on a call of a disorder. When the officer arrived, there was no active disorder. A man said it was his residence and let a woman move in months back. The woman said she moved in at the beginning of the year and has her own bedroom. The man said the woman was keeping him up all night listening to music in the living room. The man has his own separate room at the residence and was trying to sleep on the couch in the living room where the woman was. The man said he will be selling the residence very soon and moving out himself. The woman said she would be moving in approximately a week.

A man on South Germantown Road said he had been to three different locations and in the process somehow lost his wallet and its contents. He said he had been to Kanku's, the liquor store and the laundry mat on the apartment premises. He backtracked where he had been and was unable to find his wallet.

A woman on Wilder Street said early that morning a strange man came by her house and rang the doorbell, but she did not open the door. She said she was inside the house and saw the man in the surveillance camera but she did not recognize him. The man was described as a slim build, short haircut, approximately six feet tall and was wearing a dark blue shirt and tan cargo pants. The man was carrying a gun (concealed). Police searched the area but did not find anyone that could match the description.

A woman on Shallowford Road said someone took her 2012 Lincoln from the parking lot in front of her apartment. She also said that she believes the keys were in the car. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued.

A man on Gunbarrel Road said someone broke into his 2015 Honda Civic. He found no damage to the car and thinks it may have been unlocked. Someone stole his wallet and the contents of it. He was able to get the debit and credit cards canceled except for the Regions Bank card which was used at two locations. He said the suspect used his debit card at a Speedway for $25.23 and at a McDonald's for $45.42. He didn't know the addresses of either store.

A man on Rossville Boulevard said a man and woman were causing a disorder. He told police they were apparently upset with work done on their vehicle. The man said he is not sure who that were and they left the scene prior to police arrival. The man wanted it documented in the event they returned.

A woman on Arlington Avenue said she saw some questionable charges on her Social Security express card account. Her card had been used for $135 and she needed documentation to help with her claim in the Social Security office.

A woman on North Runyan Drive said she was driving home when she ran over a man-hole cover that was misaligned and damaged and it caused damage to the fog light, ground effects, rocker panel, and front left tire and wheel of her vehicle. Her father provided a photo to police of the misaligned and broken man-hole cover. Police drove to the area of the man-hole cover where a city vehicle was parked beside with lights on and the cover realigned and level. No injuries were reported and the woman was able to drive from the incident on her spare tire.

A woman on Greendale Way called police to say she was supposed to receive a package from FedEx containing a "zero gravity" chair. She received a notification from FedEx that said the package was delivered but she never found it. She called FedEx and the driver said that he had left the package with the office manager. She contacted the office and the officer manager denied holding a package for her. She believes that the office manager is maliciously lying to her in an effort to keep the chair for himself. No video footage or other security is available to confirm who actually took the package or if it was ever delivered.