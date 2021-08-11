August 14, 2021
August 11, 2021
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, JALON D
801 TUNNEL BLVD #D CHATTANOOGA, 374111548
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 ... (click for more)
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
EMPLOYEE NAME
DEPARTMENT
ANNUAL SALARY
METCALFE, JAMES K
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$207,482
COGSWELL, STEVEN C
MEDICAL EXAMINER
$196,091
URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM)
$195,000
MOYER, KAREN M
COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT
$194,480
PHILYAW, ... (click for more)
Am I the only one out there that is sick of politicians continually lying? The lengthy budget article on the Chattanoogan about Mayor Kelly's spending debacle at first mentions a new tax rate of 2.25/100 which is labeled as a 2.5 cent decrease .
However, like always this is typical Democrat funny math. The new certified tax rate is just over 1.85/100 therefore the mayor is ... (click for more)
The Epoch Times is a weekly conservative broadsheet newspaper that is a big part of my morning readings. A regular feature is a collection of warmth where, every week, readers share their wisdom through letters written to “Dear Next Generation.” I have printed several in the past, so taken am I by the sincerity and delicious intent the letters that are submitted and published. In ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com starts its 8-point season preview series this week with the foundation for success on both sides of the ball. Today, we look at the offensive line before shifting to the defensive front on Friday.
Starters Returning (5): Harrison Moon, Cole Strange, Kyle Miskelley, McClendon ... (click for more)
The Red Wolves travelled to Cary, North Carolina Tuesday night for a match against North Carolina FC. The squad would have been hoping to erase an incredulous streak and
get back to winning ways against basement-dwellers North Carolina.
Obleda’s side came firing out of the locker room in the first half, dictating the match with huge energy and pace. The brilliant start was ... (click for more)