Firefighters Encounter Challenging Terrain At Hixson Home Fire Thursday Morning; 1 Of 2 Pets Found Did Not Survive

Thursday, August 12, 2021
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters dealt with brutal terrain as they fought a Hixson house fire Thursday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Chattanooga police officers rolled up on a home in the 6000 block of Brandywine Lane and reported that smoke was coming from the roof of the structure. Engine 22 confirmed that there was smoke in the area as they were headed to the scene and on arrival, they saw flames coming from the roof in the front and back of the residence.

Firefighters made an initial interior attack and searched the house. They backed out of the structure due to concerns about the roof collapsing.

Later, firefighters were able to safely go back inside to get the fire fully extinguished and they recovered two dogs - one upstairs and one downstairs. They were able to revive one of the pets but unfortunately, the other one didn’t survive. No residents were home at the time of the fire and there were no other injuries.

The cause will be under investigation. The home sustained significant damage. The residents will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

"This was an exhausting operation for responding Red Shift companies," fire officials said. "The house is on a long, steep hill that exacerbated exertion to attack the fire. Extra units were called to the scene so that crews could be rotated in and out."

This is the third house fire the CFD has worked within 24 hours.


Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

