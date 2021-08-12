Masks Must Be Worn Inside All TVA Facilities

Per CDC guidance based on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the TVA service area, TVA has reinstated face mask requirements for all individuals when inside a TVA facility, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials said, "The safety of our team members is TVA’s highest priority.

"Like all federal agencies and federal contractors, TVA is carefully evaluating the requirements issued by the Federal SAFER Workforce Task Force as the result of an executive order intended to help protect federal worker health."